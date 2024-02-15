Major police operation underway in Vaudreuil-Dorion
Five ambulances have been deployed to a "major police operation" in the suburb southwest of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say a "major operation" is underway in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb southwest of Montreal.
The ambulance co-operative that oversees paramedic services in the area, CETAM, has confirmed it deployed five ambulances to the scene.
Police did not immediately confirm information about potential victims.
