Content
Montreal·Breaking

Major police operation underway in Vaudreuil-Dorion

Five ambulances have been deployed to a "major police operation" in the suburb southwest of Montreal.

5 ambulances deployed to scene in suburb southwest of Montreal

CBC News ·
Quebec provincial police say a "major operation" is underway in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb southwest of Montreal. 

The ambulance co-operative that oversees paramedic services in the area, CETAM, has confirmed it deployed five ambulances to the scene. 

Police did not immediately confirm information about potential victims. 

More to come.

