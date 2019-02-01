Construction of new Vaudreuil hospital will go ahead at planned site

Quebec's health minister, the City of Vaudreuil-Dorion and Vaudreuil-Soulanges municipality have confirmed that the new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital will be built at the initially proposed location despite concerns that the land is not designated for urban use.

In December, Health Minister Danielle McCann called for a reassessment of the location chosen for the new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital, but has now finalized the location at the intersection of Highways 30 and 340 near Highway 40.

Vaudreuil-Dorion Mayor Guy Pilon said he is "very, very happy, very relieved," about the announcement.

He was frustrated after hearing that the location might change as this would cause delays. Preliminary work at the original location had already begun.

An artist's rendering of the new Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital. (Regional Municipality of Vaudreuil-Soulanges)

"When you hear about the project for so many years, at the end of the day, people begin to think it will never happen," said Pilon.

The Quebec commission on the protection of agricultural land and the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) both questioned the site's location in the interest of limiting urban sprawl.

After considering six other sites proposed by the agricultural commission, McCann said that the original spot was best, noting that it was easily accessible.

McCann said the government might designate other unused land in the area for agricultural use in order to offset the construction of the hospital.

The design plan promises to incorporate sustainable development practices and become certified as a Leadership in Energy Environmental Design (LEED) building.

The hospital will have 404 beds and is expected to be completed by 2026.