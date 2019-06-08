Man, 82, arrested after death of 90-year-old woman in Vaudreuil seniors residence

An 82-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 90-year-old woman found in a seniors' residence in Vaudreuil-Dorion Wednesday.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), policed were called at 1 p.m. Wednesday to check the residence, located on de la Gare Boulevard. Officers then discovered the woman dead in her apartment.

The 82-year-old man was injured when police found him at the scene. The SQ said the investigation suggested that he was involved with the death.

As of Thursday morning, the SQ said it had not yet established the link between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse Thursday.