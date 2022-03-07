Boil water advisory in effect for Vaudreuil-Dorion

The city of Vaudreuil-Dorion has issued a boil water advisory for residents Monday, citing a major water main break.

In a statement, the city said the break happened in the Vaudreuil sector. The city is asking all residents to limit their drinking water consumption as much as possible, to leave a reserve for essential needs.

Residents directly affected by the break must boil water for at least one minute before consuming it until further notice.

Dozens of streets are listed as affected. The full list is available on the city's website.