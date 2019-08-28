Montreal researchers to monitor impact of head injuries on football players' brains

Montreal researchers have enlisted members of three varsity football teams for a study into head injuries players sustain on the field.

The research project "Tête première," or "Head First," will involve 38 players from Université de Montréal, Concordia University and McGill University.

Participants will wear telemetry sensors in their helmets during two consecutive matches.

Each player will also undergo medical imaging examinations before, during and after the football season.

The goal is to document any changes in the brain during the season and to assess the brain's recovery in the off-season.

Lead researcher Louis De Beaumont, a neurologist and surgery professor at the Université de Montréal, says researchers hope the findings will help reduce health risks to football players.

"The new knowledge acquired could lead to the development of new sports equipment that is better adjusted to the brain's vulnerabilities," De Beaumont said in a release Wednesday.