1st case of vaping-related illness confirmed in Quebec

Quebec public health officials have confirmed the first case of a severe vaping-related breathing illness in the province.

The patient is in their 50s, and had been vaping for a few months as a way to quit smoking, said Dr. Mylène Drouin, the director of public health for the Montreal region.

It is unclear what kind of vaping products the person was using.

She said people who switched to vaping in order to cut down on smoking cigarettes should not go back to smoking cigarettes. But she also raised concerns about the risks of vaping.

"The message to the population, and to clinicians, is that there are other products, smoking cessation programs, and products that are already approved and safe ... and those products should be the first choice for those who want to quit smoking," Drouin said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported symptoms include:

Cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Fatigue, fever, or abdominal pain.

Anyone who has used an e-cigarette or vaping products and experienced these symptoms is advised to consult a health-care professional.

Two weeks ago, the province's Health Ministry issued a warning to the population about the risks of developing a pulmonary illness as a result of vaping.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the provincial director of public health, said anyone who doesn't already smoke or who has never used an e-cigarette shouldn't start now.

"Vaping is not without risk, and its long-term effects aren't yet known," he said.

In Canada, there has been one reported case of the illness — an Ontario teenager was put on life-support after using a vaping device.

In the U.S., there have been more than 800 cases and 13 deaths.

A group of Canadian health organizations recently called on the federal parties to regulate the e-cigarette and vaping industry.