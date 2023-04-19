Quebec proposes ban on flavoured vaping products

On Wednesday, the Quebec government announced its plans to ban vaping products that contain flavours or aromas other than tobacco.

"We're not eliminating vaping, but we're eliminating flavors," Health Minister Christian Dubé told Radio-Canada this morning. "So there will only be the taste of nicotine and all other flavours will be prohibited."

The draft regulations also include proposals to limit the maximum nicotine concentration in vaping products to 20 milligrams per millilitre, restricting vaping tank and capsule capacity to 2 millilitres and limiting the maximum volume refill capacity of liquid cartridges to 30 millilitres.

Vaping products will be prohibited from resembling toys, food or taking other forms that might be attractive to minors.

The government says it will propose additional regulations to make vaping products less attractive to younger people.

But the health minister acknowledged the difficulty in stopping the sale of vaping products online.

"There continues to be contraband, we are aware of that," he said. "Maybe people will still buy it, but it will be banned."

The ministry also said it expects job losses and a drop in sales for companies primarily selling vaping products.

The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control welcomes the new measures.

"Banning flavours is the single most important measure to reduce the appeal of vaping to young people," coalition spokesperson Flory Doucas said in a statement. "This draft regulation is long overdue and its publication, just as the industry is bringing a new generation of devices to market, is excellent news for the health of young people."

In 2020, two-thirds of minors between the ages of 12 and 17 who smoked cigarettes said they had tried electronic cigarettes first, according to Statistics Canada.