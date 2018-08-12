Chinese nursing students hone their skills at Vanier College

A group of Chinese nurses have come to Montreal to sharpen their skills, while also immersing themselves in the local culture.

Fifteen students from Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences are spending three weeks this summer at Vanier College in Saint-Laurent, where they will take nursing courses with a particular focus on geriatric care.

They are getting a lot of hands-on training — something they said they don't get much of in China.

"Students just sit, sit in [a] classroom and listen to the teachers all morning and all afternoon," student Li Yunyun said.

She said her family paid about $4,000 for her to take part in the Vanier program.

Rowena Selby, the manager of international education at Vanier, said the school turns a small profit on the program, but the main goal is to create links to Shanghai University.

Building ties since 2016

This is the second year the program is offered, after two Vanier College nursing students took home top honours at the 6th Annual Shanghai International Nursing Skills Contest in 2016, which was hosted by Shanghai University.

That's when the working relationship between the two schools first blossomed.

"[Shanghai University] said, 'Who's Vanier?'" Selby recalled. "And so [they] looked into what we were offering here. They initiated contact with us."

Selby said the visiting students are particularly interested in learning about geriatric care, so the school is trying to show them techniques that will help them.

She said the students also tell her they like being able to take time with patients — something they aren't able to do as much in China, where nurses can sometimes be expected to treat about 100 patients per day.

Li Yunyun, one of the visiting Chinese students, practices CPR during a workshop. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

The program offers students the chance to attend courses offered by sociology and psychology teachers at the CEGEP, and receive training from First Aid Montreal.

They are placed in homestays and Vanier organizes outings for them, as well.

Selby said having food like spaghetti and lasagna for the first time is part of the cultural exchange the students experience.

Yunyun said when she gets back to China she'll be going straight into an internship.

She said she's looking forward to sharing her experience in Montreal with people back home, and continuing to grow as a nurse.