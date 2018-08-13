Vanier College becomes the latest CEGEP to go smoke-free

Montreal's Vanier College has joined a growing number of CEGEPs that have banned smoking on school property.

As of Monday, there will be no smoking allowed anywhere on school grounds — meaning that smokers among Vanier's 8,000 staff members and students will have to light up about 30 metres from any school door.

Vanier is joining eight other Montreal CEGEPs, including Dawson College, that have enacted an outright ban on smoking on school property.

"Considering that our clientele are students, we figured it's best to lead by example," said Darren Becker, a spokesman for the CEGEP, in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

"This complete ban on smoking is one way to discourage smoking."

Becker noted there was already a smoking ban in place within nine metres of any door or window, and he said a complete ban was the logical next step.

He said the vast majority of feedback on the ban has been positive.

The school's nurse will also be available to help students and staff who want to quit smoking.

'Key' step to prevent smoking among young adults

A representative from Montreal's public health department says smoke-free campuses are a key tool in preventing tobacco use among young adults.

Adrian Gould, a public health employee who works to support the implementation of smoke-free campuses, said there's evidence a smoke-free environment reduces the uptake of tobacco among youth and increases quitting rates. Partial bans don't have the same effect, he said.

He said it's a particularly important age group to target because 90 per cent of smokers light their first cigarette before the age of 18.

"You can have these province-wide prevention campaigns, but creating smoke-free environments is one of key elements that changes social norms around smoking," he said.