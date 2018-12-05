Rows of tombstones pushed over at Longueuil cemetery

Longueuil police are looking for suspects after more than 60 tombstones were knocked down or broken at a cemetery.

Rows of granite tombstones were pushed off their bases at the Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue cemetery on Chambly Road between between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4, police say.

"It doesn't happen often … it's a pretty impressive number," said police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

"They were not even standing anymore, so they were really pushed onto the ground."

An investigation has been opened and Longueuil police are asking anyone with information to call 450-463-7011.