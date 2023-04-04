Borough officials pan plans to renovate Montreal's Van Horne warehouse

The brick-faced warehouse on Montreal's Van Horne Avenue, with its tiny windows and iconic water tower on top, won't be getting a makeover any time soon.

The borough is sending the developer — who planned to turn it into a hotel with office and commercial space — back to the drawing board after strong pushback from the community.

Coun. Marie Plourde, who has a background in urban planning, said the borough can't accept the project in its current form. The project would require a zoning exemption, and given the public's opposition, approving that exemption could lead to a referendum.

"What we want is that he goes back and he works on this project and he integrates the social aspect and the community aspect that we want, that the people want," she said.

Rather than seeing this as a rejection, she added, "it is a great opportunity to start a dialogue with the citizens and respond to their concerns and their needs."

A recent web survey conducted by the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has revealed that only 33 percent of the surrounding population supports the proposed project.

Public rejects project

The survey, which had 10,732 respondents, showed that 17 percent were very enthusiastic about the project, while 42 percent expressed serious concerns.

The development of a rooftop terrace and restaurant was approved by 83 percent of respondents. However, the inclusion of shops on the ground floor was met with mixed reviews, with some respondents preferring cultural institutions instead.

Many respondents are calling for the building to house community organizations, saying they fear gentrification of the neighbourhood.

But federal guidelines, in place since 2013, do not allow permanent housing to be built so close to train tracks. Those guidelines require a setback from the property's edge of 30 metres for main and secondary lines, and 15 metres from branch and spur lines.

The Van Horne warehouse, built in 1924, is essentially pressed up against the tracks.

The borough has asked the building's owner, Rester Management, to set up a co-creation committee with citizens and interested groups to address concerns and respond to the needs of the community. Rester Management did not reply to a request for comment.

At the same time, a statement of heritage interest will be drawn up by the city centre to better understand the dynamics of the site and the elements to be preserved.

Endangered site, according to heritage group

The Van Horne warehouse has been on Heritage Montreal's list of endangered sites for about a decade.

Héritage Montréal, a group that advocates for the protection of historical sites, has expressed concerns to elected officials about the proposed project.

"We noted the absence of studies on the economic feasibility of the project and, in particular, its hotel component," said Dinu Bumbaru, the group's policy director.

The group said the excessively large windows planned for the building and the addition of a wing to the west would not respect the site's heritage character.

Héritage Montréal stood in the way of a similar renovation project proposed for the site in 2013, according to the group's website. The property has been on the group's list of threatened sites for about a decade.

Eric Campbell set up his recording studio near the old warehouse three years ago. He was drawn by the many artists and workshops in the area.

"The rent is still reasonable. There's still mom and pop shops holding on and people are supporting those," he said, adding that the proposed development could change that.

He said there are a lot of creative people in the city who could have "beautiful visions" for the building. Social housing, he said, would make sense as he sees people living in tents through the winter nearby.

"If not, then at least help contribute to the arts and culture that Montreal is known for," said Campbell. "There could be amazing galleries and exhibition spaces there."