As many as 1,500 people show up to Valleyfield party, 2 arrested

A group of friends tried to recreate the raging party depicted in the 2012 movie Project X in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, southwest of Montreal, over the weekend.

Quebec provincial police say as many as 1,500 people showed up to the party held on a large lot on Boulevard Du Bord-de-L'eau overnight Saturday. A 22-year-old man was injured in a fight that resulted in the arrests of two people.

The two suspects are in custody and are expected to appear in court today on charges of armed assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

Police say neighbours called them and officers remained on site until the party finally petered out early the next morning.

A Facebook event for the party showed 1,900 people said they'd be attending. Its description said, "Open House July 21; Project X?"

The film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes calls the 2012 movie, "unoriginal, unfunny and all-around unattractive … 87 minutes of predictably mean-spirited debauchery."

'Out of control': police

A post published Sunday by one of the party's organizers said, "We wanted to thank everyone for being respectful."

"It's thanks to you that we are constantly developing ideas to offer you the biggest party of the summer."

Organizers of the Valleyfield party posted a video of their set-up before partygoers arrived Saturday. (Félix Leblanc/Facebook screenshot)

Other posts on the event page encouraged people to invite their friends and suggest organizers wanted a large number of people to attend.

But police say the crowd's size and the loud music caused the party to "go out of control."

"It might be good to remind people that now, with social media networks, these invitations can be amplified to an uncontrollable level, and can make situations degenerate," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

Éric Daoust lives down the road and says he could hear the party, but it hadn't worried him.

"It seemed like a kind of after-prom party," Daoust told CBC News. "I heard noise, but not to an extreme point."

"I live far enough [away] that it didn't stop me from sleeping."