Woman found dead in Valleyfield after man turns himself in to police

A man is in police custody after a woman's body was found in a home in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

On Saturday afternoon, a 38-year-old man showed up at a Montreal police station and said he killed his wife.

Montreal police contacted the Sûreté du Québec, and officers were dispatched to a home on Verner Street in Valleyfield, about 65 kilometres from downtown Montreal.

There, police found the body of a woman in her 40s. She was pronounced dead soon after.

No one else was in the home at the time.

Police say the man told them he assaulted his wife, but the circumstances around the woman's death are still unclear.

The man is expected to appear in court Monday.