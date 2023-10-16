Content
Montreal

Montreal's Valérie Plante joins mayors of New York, Paris on UN sustainability advisory group

Valérie Plante is joining the mayors of cities like New York, Paris and London as part f a new United Nations group that deals with climate change at the local and regional levels.

Group is made up of 20 elected officials from 5 continents

The Canadian Press ·
A person is behind the podium.
Mayor Valérie Plante says joining the UN group will help her learn about what the city can do to mitigate the effects of climate change. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has joined a new United Nations group to help local and regional governments implement the organization's sustainable development plan.

The Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments consists of 20 elected officials from five continents.

Members include the mayors of New York City, London and Paris.

The UN says the group will find ways to improve collaboration between cities, regions, national governments and international organizations — and make recommendations ahead of a 2024 summit.

Plante says in a news release that her participation will allow Montreal to learn from other cities on how to minimize the impacts of climate change.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the group that the UN wants to hear the perspectives of local and regional authorities about how to make multi-country organizations more effective.

WATCH | Here's how sponge parks work: 

Montreal aims to curb flooding with 'sponge' parks like this

1 month ago
Duration 2:19
Featured VideoDickie Moore Park is not only a community gathering space, it also diverts torrents of rain away from overwhelmed storm sewers.
