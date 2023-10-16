Montreal's Valérie Plante joins mayors of New York, Paris on UN sustainability advisory group

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has joined a new United Nations group to help local and regional governments implement the organization's sustainable development plan.

The Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments consists of 20 elected officials from five continents.

Members include the mayors of New York City, London and Paris.

The UN says the group will find ways to improve collaboration between cities, regions, national governments and international organizations — and make recommendations ahead of a 2024 summit.

Plante says in a news release that her participation will allow Montreal to learn from other cities on how to minimize the impacts of climate change.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the group that the UN wants to hear the perspectives of local and regional authorities about how to make multi-country organizations more effective.