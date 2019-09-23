Plante tells United Nations that Montreal will reduce emissions 55% by 2030

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said that cities are on the front lines in the fight against climate change as she addressed the United Nations today.

Plante spoke at the UN Climate Action Summit as part of a panel called Plans for a Carbon Neutral World, speaking on behalf of cities at the event.

"By 2050, two thirds of the global population will live in urban centres," Plante told the United Nations.

She said that many cities, including Montreal, are on their way to meeting their 2030 target of reducing carbon emissions by 45 per cent, and being carbon neutral by 2050.

"Some cities, such as Montreal, are going further," said Plante, with the goal of reducing emissions by 55 per cent over the next 10 years.

Watch Plante speak at the summit here:

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told the United Nations that cities are on the front lines in the fight against climate change. 4:15

She also said cities are working to reduce the reliance driving solo in personal vehicles, boosting the use of public transport and constructing carbon-neutral buildings.

Plante also brought up her administration's decision to block a residential devlopment in Montreal's West Island, where the city plans to create its Great Western Park.

She addressed the leaders of Germany, New Zealand and India as well as the secretary general of the United Nations.

Plante​​​​​​'s visit to the UN comes as Montreal prepares to hold a massive march calling for concrete action on global warming on Friday.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Montreal to take part.