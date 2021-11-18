Valérie Plante prepares once again to be sworn in as Montreal's mayor

Valérie Plante may have been sworn in as Montreal's mayor before in 2017, but she says the second time around won't be any less exciting.

"I'm excited to see and to show Montreal the diversity and who got elected in terms of ages and new people … so I think it's going to be a great portrait tonight," she said.

Instead of a ceremony at the Marché Bonsecours in Montreal's Old Port, she will be heading to a scaled-down event at the Palais des congrès this evening with a smaller audience due to pandemic restrictions.

CBC Montreal's Daybreak caught up with the re-elected mayor ahead of the ceremony to discuss what her administration will prioritize going into her second term.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

Public safety

Q: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's ready to work with Quebec, Montreal and gun control groups on banning handguns, but he didn't offer timelines. What specific actions can you take while you're asking for the federal government to help?

A: Although we're asking those things from the federal government, we're not going to wait. We've hired a lot of police officers and some of them are more community police officers in some of those areas. There's also the gun trafficking squad and since the beginning of the year there were more than 500 guns that were taken away from different networks in our street. We see that easy access [to guns] is a problem. we're working with [Montreal police] right now also to create a bigger conversation that will imply teachers [and] ultimately parents of all the communities.

Funding for community groups

Q: Five million is a lot of money, but it doesn't sound like a lot when all these community organizations have to split it and when you consider how much more money is invested in other services. Can't the city find more money for these groups?

A: It's not a one-fit-for-all solution. I think we've always been really present as an administration, understanding and recognizing the importance and work of those community groups. But one of the things the city does is to have those groups in municipal buildings to give very low rent. Of course there is more to do. Financing for community groups also comes from the private [sector] and provincial [government] and foundations for example.

Housing

Q: The community around Cabot Square, and Resilience Montreal are mourning the loss of Elisapie Pootoogook who was found dead near a construction site on René-Lévesque Boulevard. People say she was found in a location where there's a missed opportunity for social housing.

The McGill district is a key one where there should be more social and affordable housing. This is exactly why we have the 20-20-20 bylaw. The city doesn't build housing, but we can force and bring everybody around the table to make sure it will be created.

Q: Resilience Montreal has been calling for the permanent installation of the Raphaël André memorial tent. They say that what the area needs is a permanent overnight shelter. Why can't the city set up a permanent overnight shelter in the area?

A: The tent has been there for almost a year now, and it was important for us to answer that request in that area in Cabot Square. It's not the only solution because it's more of an in-and-out place to kind of hang and feel safe. We're working with the government of Quebec and the health network. Right now, the tent is in place until the end of December, but our goal is to have it for a longer period.