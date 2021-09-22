Montreal mayor calls on police to shed light on handcuffing of innocent Black man

Brice Dossa was detained by Montreal police for the theft of a car that ended up being his own. He then waited in handcuffs for 15 minutes because the officers didn't have the key to release him.

Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on the Montreal police force to explain how a Black man ended up in handcuffs last week for the theft of a car that ended up being his — and why officers didn't have the key to immediately uncuff him.

"I was shocked," said Plante during an interview Monday on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said it is opening an administrative investigation into the events of that day, and Plante said she wants all the details "to be brought to light."

She said this incident demonstrates the importance of forging links and building trust between the SPVM and citizens.

"The population must be reassured that the SPVM is there for them," said Plante.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows Brice Dossa, in handcuffs, angrily asking officers why they cuffed him before verifying the vehicle belonged to him and asking whether he was handcuffed because he is Black.

'I'm scared of police,' Brice Dossa says after wrongful handcuffing in Montreal Duration 2:48 Brice Dossa describes the moment he was handcuffed by plainclothes officers who didn't have the key to release him once they found out his car in fact belongs to him, an incident he says left him traumatized and humiliated.

Dossa said the incident left him feeling humiliated and discriminated against.

"I could be attacked anywhere for no reason. I'm not a criminal," said Dossa, who added he was never afraid of police until Thursday's incident.

Anti-racism and civil rights activists are calling for the SPVM to apologize to Dossa and for the Quebec government to acknowledge systemic racism.

A spokesperson for Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said the video "raises several questions" and he will look into the circumstances of the taped events.

