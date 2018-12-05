Skip to Main Content
Valérie Plante apologizes for delivering speech in English at AI announcement

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is apologizing for delivering a speech in English at an announcement about private investments in artificial intelligence.

Plante tweeted a 'mea culpa' Tuesday evening, following criticism for her lack of French in the speech

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was heavily criticized in Quebec media for delivering a speech in English at an artificial intelligence announcement Tuesday. (Radio-Canada)

The Journal de Montréal reported that when its journalist confronted her about the speech at the event and asked why she hadn't spoken more of the city's official language, she said, "I'm the mayor of the largest francophone city in North America and I'm very proud. Are there any other questions?"

Several newspaper columns followed, and it was the main topic of conversation on TVA's La Joute current affairs TV show yesterday evening. 

Plante gave the speech in the presence of representatives from three British companies that are creating subsidiaries in Quebec. 

"Mea culpa," she later tweeted. "I improvised this morning while speaking to a group of foreign investors. My speech should have mainly been in French."

"I'm proud of being the mayor of the francophone metropolis of North America and I remain engaged in promoting our common and official language on all forums."

