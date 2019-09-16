Cash for public transit tops Valérie Plante's federal election wish list

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has a long list of demands for the next federal government: help keep the city's economy humming, cash for affordable housing, support for cultural projects, and infrastructure to counter the effects of climate change.

But Plante singled out mobility as the top priority for the City of Montreal.

She wants money for public transit, including her proposed Pink line for the Montreal Metro, and what she called "active transportation initiatives," such as the citywide Réseau Express Vélo bike path.

"The Orange line is saturated, bike paths are being used more than ever, and our roads are congested," she said Monday.

"We must move away from the logic of solo driving and develop public transit and active public transportation infrastructure if we want the situation to improve the short, medium and long term."

Plante also said helping cities adjust to climate change, and deal with things like increased flooding, will cost billions and that they need the federal government's support.

As well, she said the new government should maintain funding to ensure the Plante administration can follow through on its promise to create 12,000 affordable and social housing units.

While she wouldn't say which party she thinks is best suited to help her fulfil her wish list, she had some advice for federal party leaders.

"I got elected on a very strong platform connected to the environment, housing and mobility. So all the leaders should be aware of that," she said.