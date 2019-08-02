Survivors of Valcartier grenade incident still struggling to heal 45 years later

Guy Bouthillier says he lost his soul on July 30, 1974, and only recently started fighting to get it back.

Despite being married for 25 years, he didn't start talking to his wife about the fatal explosion at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier until five years ago.

He's one of the survivors of the Valcartier grenade incident that left six cadets dead and dozens injured.

During a munitions demonstration at the cadet camp, a live grenade was accidentally mixed in with the dummies. Moments after the pin was pulled, the grenade exploded in the crowded barracks.

Those who were there are still trying to heal from the psychological trauma of the event.

Many of them gathered for a commemorative ceremony at the base on the 45th anniversary of the tragedy.

Survivors of the 1974 Valcartier grenade incident came together to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the tragedy. (Vincenzo Morello/CBC)

During the ceremony, two current cadets read out the names of those who were killed in the blast: Yves Langlois, Pierre Leroux, Éric Lloyd, Othon Mangos, Mario Provencher and Michel Voisard.

Many survivors say the compensation offered by the Canadian government can never erase their pain.

"I don't see any closure for me personally," said Ingo Medvescek, who was standing about three feet from the grenade when it went off.

He said many survivors have sought physical and emotional support in the four decades since the incident, but others are still not able to set foot on the base — their psychological wounds are far from healed.

"No amount of money is going to change anything," Medvescek said. "You can't compensate enough for that."

Current cadets at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier also commemorated the anniversary of the fatal explosion. (Daniel Coulombe/Radio-Canada)

"Éric [Lloyd] died on the spot. The person to his right died," he said.

"And then there was me."

$13 million in compensation

Medvescek's older brother was an instructor at the camp and was also there during the explosion.

For 38 years — from the accident until his brother's death in 2012 — the men never spoke about it.

According to a 2015 Canadian Forces ombudsperson report, the trauma was worsened by the actions of high-ranking staff who interrogated the cadets as though they were responsible.

Attendees of the commemoration ceremony for the 45th anniversary of the event laid wreaths for the victims. (Vincenzo Morello/CBC)

They also told the teenage boys to keep quiet about what happened.

In 2017, federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan issued a formal apology and approved a compensation package worth $42,000 for each of the former cadets and non-professional first responders who were involved in the incident.

Marc Duval was 10 feet from the explosion and said that the government acknowledging what the survivors went through has made a tremendous difference in his life.

A monument at the Canadian Forces Base Valcartier lists the names of the six boys killed in the 1974 explosion, along with three other cadets who died at the base that week. (Vincenzo Morello/CBC)

At the time, cadets were considered civilians and could not receive compensation or benefits earmarked for the Canadian Forces. However, now the army, air and navy cadets are automatically covered by insurance.

"The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces recognize that those affected by this terrible tragedy have struggled with the long-term effects of the trauma they experienced," said Maj. Nathan James, spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces.

"We have continued to our efforts to make contact with those eligible for the program of health care support and recognition."

Many survivors of a horrific grenade accident at the CFB Valcartier cadet camp in 1974 are still trying to heal from the psychological trauma. Six boys died and dozens were injured during a munitions demonstration where a live grenade was accidentally mixed in with dummies. *warning: graphic description 6:25

So far, the federal government has spent $13 million in compensation and healthcare costs for 149 people and the families of those who died.