Quebec provincial police seek help locating 17-year-old in Val d'Or

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl in Val d'Or, Que.

Helena Happyjack was last seen walking in Val d'Or around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said Monday in a new release. Those who know her are worried about her health and safety.

Police described Happyjack as five foot five inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and usually wears black-frame glasses.

When she was last seen, Happyjack was wearing a grey Columbia jacket, pale blue jeans and running shoes.

Anyone who sees Happyjack is asked to call 911. Information about her whereabouts can also given confidentially to the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.