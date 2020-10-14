Demand for flu shot surges at Quebec pharmacies, clinics

Quebec pharmacies and regional health authorities are struggling to keep up with a surge in demand for the flu vaccine.

The online booking system in Montérégie crashed on Tuesday, the first day residents were able to book an appointment through the regional health authority.

Pharmacies are also seeing a jump in demand for vaccines.

A review of Montreal locations shows that, in many cases, the first round of vaccinations are already booked up.

"Since September, people have been asking to get vaccinated," said Beverly Salomon, who owns a Jean Coutu pharmacy in Montreal's east end.

The province has ordered two million doses, which is about 400,000 more than in 2019.

Experts say that even if the flu vaccine isn't perfect, giving it to as many people as possible will help limit the strain on a health system already burdened with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The system is stretched to the limit," said Dr. Karl Weiss, chief of the infectious diseases division at the Montreal Jewish General Hospital.

"So imagine if we have the same season, but we add COVID on top of it."

Quebec is in the mist of what public health officials are calling a second wave of COVID-19, with the number of hospitalizations related to the coronavirus going up in recent weeks.

"Even if a vaccine is 50 per cent efficacious or 70 per cent or 80 per cent efficacious, if it reduces the severity and you get a milder cases of the flu," said Pratival Baral, who's a Montrealer and an epidemiologist with the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"That's so much better than you getting a really severe case and having to go to the hospital."

Montreal Public Health and Laval Public Health will start taking appointments at the end of the month.