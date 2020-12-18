Quebec's provincewide COVID-19 vaccination rollout launches today

Quebec's unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination campaign is pushing forward today with 21 centres opening across the province aimed at inoculating the highest priority residents.

Montreal, the region hardest hit by the pandemic, will have the heaviest concentration of vaccination centres with five different locations just in the city. There will also be centres in the surrounding area, such as in the Laurentians and Montérégie.

There will be four centres around Quebec City, with two locations on each side of the St. Lawrence River.

While the focus is on urban centres, 14 different health authorities will be distributing the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including places as far away as Gaspé.

Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda says there will eventually be enough vaccines for everybody in Quebec, but the distribution can only go so fast and must be based on the quantity of available doses.

In Quebec, the COVID‑19 vaccine will be free for anyone who wants it. Before any vaccine is approved by Health Canada, it must be tested on tens of thousands of people. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The first step, he said last week, is to "protect the ones who are high risk, and the ones working in essential services."

So far, the government has distributed the vaccine at the CHSLD Saint-Antoine in Quebec City, and the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc.

Quebec City vaccinates more than 3,000 people

Already, 3,070 people in the Quebec City region received their first dose of the vaccine in the first week as demand is high and the number of doses is limited.

Waiting lists are forming as those who qualify are eager to receive a shot that has proven to be both safe and effective. An average of 500 people were vaccinated there since Tuesday, with the first vaccination in Canada administered to a Saint-Antoine resident, 89-year-old Gisèle Lévesque.

"A small number of them experience typical post-vaccination symptoms," said Vincent Lamontagne, spokesperson for the Quebec City health authority.

"We are talking about muscle aches and pains."

Health workers and people living in long-term care homes will be prioritized over the coming weeks. Radio-Canada has learned that caregivers over the age of 70 who visit a CHSLD resident at least three times a week are now also in the highest vaccine priority group.

Those who live in private seniors' homes should follow after.

Health Canada estimates that all Canadians who wish to will be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September 2021.

However, it's still not clear how many doses will be available in the coming weeks.

Canada is still on track to receive four million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first three months of 2021, according to Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

Roughly 375,000 Canadians should be vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer shot by the end of January.

Quebec faces rising rate of new infections

Meanwhile, the rate of infection in Quebec continues to surge at an alarming rate, with the province reporting more than 4,000 new cases over the weekend.

A total of 7,736 Quebec residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

WATCH | First resident receives COVID-19 vaccination in Quebec:

Gisèle Lévesque, 89, became the first Canadian to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 at CHSLD Saint-Antoine in Quebec City.

On Friday, Health Minister Christian Dubé warned hospitals will be overrun in January if people don't make more of an effort to prevent transmission.

"We have had to prepare beds for COVID patients in non-traditional locations because we lack beds in hospitals," Dubé said after Quebec reported more than 1,000 hospitalizations.

The health minister again sounded the alarm on Twitter Sunday, saying "the pressure is strong on the health network and our staff. We must limit our contacts if we want to reverse this trend."