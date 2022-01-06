Quebec expands vaccine passports to liquor, cannabis stores, with 3rd dose requirement on the way
Quebecers will need to show proof of vaccination to enter SAQ, SQDC as of Jan. 18
Quebec will expand its vaccination passport system so that users will eventually be required to have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to use it.
Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday.
Dubé did not provide an exact date for the change, only saying it would be made once all Quebecers have been given the chance to get a third dose.
Dubé also announced that Quebecers will need to show proof that they are adequately vaccinated in order to enter Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores as of Jan. 18.
Dubé said the measure comes as the province ramps up its efforts to slow down the rapid growth in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Dubé said the measures were necessary to protect unvaccinated people, who represent at least half of those in hospital with the virus.
"If non-vaccinated [people] aren't happy with this situation, there is a very simple solution at your disposal," the minister said. "It is to get vaccinated, it's free."
The minister also said the government will expand the use of the vaccination passport to other non-essential businesses, such as personal care services.
This is a developing story. More to come.
