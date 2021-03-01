Mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign underway in Montreal

Vaccination sites are now operational in the Montreal area, and older residents are lining up Monday to get their shots.

Online and phone registration began last week for those in Montreal aged 85 and older to book appointments to get their vaccines, and administering first doses started over the weekend.

Now, all of Quebec's regions are booking appointments for people over age 85. And in Montreal and Laval — areas deemed by the province as a priority for vaccinations — the minimum age to be eligible for an appointment has been lowered to 70.

The opening of mass vaccination centres — notably at the Palais des congrès and Olympic Stadium in Montreal, which each have the capacity to administer 3,000 vaccines per day — comes just over a year since the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the city.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine or call 1-877-644-4545.

The Olympic Stadium has the capacity to administer 3,000 doses daily. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Ginette Senez, a director at the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, said the Palais des congrès is ready to accept thousands of seniors.

"We really want to invite people to come and get vaccinated," she said on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin .

Seniors will be prompted to disinfect their hands and will be asked a series of questions when they arrive. They will also be monitored for any side effects for 15 minutes after getting their shot.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is waiting for us. The more we vaccinate, the better our chances are for reducing outbreaks and the number of cases — and for saving lives," she said.

'They make you feel very comfortable'

Rosa Shields, 71, got her vaccine on Friday along with her 95-year-old mother in Montréal-Nord. As a primary caregiver over 70 years old, she was already eligible to book an appointment.

"I was really ecstatic, like wow. I was really, really happy about it," Shields said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak .

Her concerns about going to a shopping centre, instead of a clinic, to get their shots quickly subsided when she was warmly greeted and workers ensured clients maintained physical distance from each other.

"They make you feel very comfortable," she said. "It wasn't as if you were all packed in like sardines."

She said it took about an hour for the whole process to be completed. And with the vaccine came a feeling of relief — and the best night's sleep she'd had in a long time.

"It was very, very emotional. Even as he was giving it to me, I felt like something had been lifted," Shields said, adding it's been difficult coping with isolation and seeing those she knew dying from the disease.

"Even my mother, she felt more protected," she said.

Both Shields and her mother are feeling healthy, and have their appointments for their second doses scheduled for May.