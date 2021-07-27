Are your neighbours vaccinated? Here's a sector-by-sector look at Montreal's vaccination blitz
Montreal Public Health data divides island into more than 3000 sectors
The province's vaccination campaign continues to move forward, but there is still a ways to go before the target 75 per cent of Quebecers have received two doses, especially on the island of Montreal.
In an effort to keep track of specific areas where vaccination rates are lagging, Montreal Public Health has divided the island into more than 3,000 sectors.
An average of seven out of 10 of those sections have had at least 75 per cent of the eligible population receive one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
However, only three out of 100 zones have reached the 75 per cent target for two doses, according to the data that was obtained by Radio-Canada.
Radio-Canada has deleted zones in which fewer than 50 people have received either one or two doses, in order to avoid individuals being identified.
