Quebec rolling out vaccines for children under 5 as of Monday

Quebec parents can now book an appointment for the new vaccine against COVID-19 for babies and preschool-aged children, with vaccinations beginning Monday, said Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

The announcement comes less than a week after Health Canada approved a first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to four years. The Moderna vaccine can be given in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

Appointments are available now through the province's Clic Santé health portal.

Quebec Premier François Legault spoke about the pandemic situation at an unrelated news conference Thursday. The province is seeing case numbers rise as a seventh wave of infections hits.

He said the health-care system is "overloaded" but he doesn't see the need to reinstate any public health restrictions, such as mask mandates.

"There's the new vaccine approved for children, so we're working on that. We are going to have the OK from public health in the coming days. Starting next week, we should be able to start vaccinating children," Legault said.

A recent survey by Quebec's institute of public health (INSPQ) reported that 44 per cent of Quebec parents of children under four intended to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, 40 per cent intended not to and 16 per cent were unsure.

The survey data was collected between June 24 and July 6.