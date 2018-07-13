Wanted man accused of threatening U.S. president may be in Quebec, officials say

The United States Marshals say they believe a man wanted for threatening the president could be in Quebec.

Shawn Christy, from McAdoo, Pennsylvania, is accused of threatening to put a bullet "in the head of President Donald J. Trump" in a Facebook post.

The 27-year-old also has multiple arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear in a case of aggravated assault.

The Marshals said Canadian authorities are investigating the possibility that Christy crossed illegally into Canada and could be in Montreal. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Montreal police said they were made aware of the situation and have not confirmed whether he's in the city.