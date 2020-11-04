The U.S. election has the world holding its breath, including these two Americans living in Montreal

At this point, who knows when it will end?

The unknown fate of the tightly contested U.S. presidential election is causing anxious moments for countless observers, including two Americans living in Montreal who spoke to CBC Daybreak host Mike Finnerty this morning.

Kayla Shears, originally from California, has lived in the city since 2009. She supports President Donald Trump.

David Shelton grew up in Detroit and is hoping he's seen the last of Trump's presidency.

Here are some highlights from the interview, edited for clarity.

Awaiting results 'crying my eyes out'

Kayla Shears, a Montrealer from California, is worried Democratic nominee Joe Biden would implement socialist or communist policies if he is elected president. (Submitted by Kayla Shears)

Finnerty: What's making you so nervous?

Shears: I think that some states, honestly, have been called a little bit too early, states like Arizona. I think they still have about a million votes to count. I'm a bit stressed, to be honest, watching this. I'm a little bit nervous and I'm just anxiously sitting by the T.V., watching and crying my eyes out. I'm a Trump voter. It's the first time in my life that I've voted red. I'm actually a walkaway. There are hundreds of thousands of stories like mine where we've left the Democratic Party and no longer support it because this time around it's really centred around socialist policies and communism, just disguised a little bit differently under new words and new language. I can really see through that. For me, I'm just crossing my fingers, hoping we can get by this unscathed and without violence as well.

Finnerty: The views of many Americans are so divided. Is there a path to bringing Americans closer together at this point? If Donald Trump loses, how do you think you would feel?

Shears: Even if Trump loses, there's plenty of things I can take out of his agenda — like setting congressional term limits — that I think most Americans can get behind. Honestly, undoing a lot of the Lyndon B. Johnson and the '94 Crime Bill's legislation through the First Step Act (a criminal justice reform bill passed in 2018) is something a lot of Americans can still get behind.

I'm an American first, right? My goal is to continue voicing the needs of our society and working together. With this much division, we really need to be collaborating with each other versus seeing this as two separate entities that need to come together. We need to just be collaborating on our ideas as the political system was designed to do.

'I must confess, I'm a little discouraged'

David Shelton is an American from Detroit, who's lived in Montreal for 30 years. (Submitted by David Shelton)

Finnerty: How are you feeling about where are now with the call from the President to stop the counting and the call from Joe Biden to continue the counting?

Shelton: Like so many other people, I am holding my breath. I must confess: I'm a little discouraged. I was hoping, as many of us were, for a decisive couple of victories and flipping a couple of states to allow all of the Democrats and liberal-leaning people to breathe a little bit more easily and hope to avoid the conflict, the legal battles and all of the uncertainty that would follow after a close race like this one.

I must confess to be a little bit discouraged the American population would be so supportive of Donald Trump after all that we've gone through in the last four years, the handling of COVID and so many other issues. So, just to have it close is a problem.

Finnerty: If Donald Trump prevails, how would you feel?

Shelton: I feel we'd have to go deeper in the valley before our next rise. I shudder to think of it but between the denial of science, the rise of white supremacy, attacks waged on civil rights, women's rights and LGTBQ+ rights — I'm concerned about it. And I hope we don't have to go through that.