Urgences-Santé on hiring blitz as Quebec expands paramedic service

The Quebec government is looking to expand ambulance service across the province.

Urgences-Santé, which provides paramedic services to the Montreal area, has the goal of hiring 200 new paramedics by 2020.

"We need paramedics pretty much everywhere," said Urgences-Santé spokesperson Eddy Afram.

He said the new hires will help them keep up with the demand as Montreal's population grows, and to staff specialty teams such as tactical medics and paramedics at Trudeau Airport.

The students in Martin Charpentier's class are hoping to capitalize on this hiring blitz. He's a professor in John Abbott College's paramedic emergency care program.

He says that of a first-year class of 40, 25 to 30 finish the program. But just over half of applicants province-wide pass the certification exam on their first try.

Second-year paramedic student Andrei Bojin says the hiring blitz helps motivate him and his fellow students through the tough course load.

"It's been a blast being here so far," he said.

"At the end of the day we have to learn a lot because we do have the patient's life in our hands."

He's wanted to be a paramedic since he was young.

Student Veronika Sinchileev says that it was a career fair at John Abbott College that convinced her to become a paramedic. (Matt D'Amours/CBC Montreal)

"It's definitely much harder than I expected, but it's really worth it," said student Veronika Sinchileev.

She says the program teaches students how to think on their feet, figuring out how to help a patient when arriving at the scene of an emergency.

After speaking with a recruiter at a career fair at John Abbott, she decided she was going to become a paramedic

"She said that every day is different. It's not like an office job," said Sinchileev, and that appealed to her.

Hiring 200 paramedics

The job isn't for everyone; a certain mental toughness is needed.

"Call after call, some people just get tired and they get overly exhausted about it," said Charpentier, who has been a paramedic for 18 years and works part-time for Urgences-Santé.

"It's an exciting job; it's a great job; but it's just very demanding"

One way Urgences-Santé is helping students with that challenging provincial exam is with a tutoring program.

Recent graduates from a paramedic program can take part in a two to three-day tutoring program before they take the exam.

There's huge value to that program, said Afram.

"Seventy five per cent of them will succeed [in] that difficult exam," he said.

So far, Urgences-Santé has hired 125 of their goal of 200 paramedics.