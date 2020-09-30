5 Quebecers arrested in connection with suspected kidnapping of New York couple

A missing couple from upstate New York has been found safe in the Eastern Townships, with five Quebecers arrested in connection with their suspected kidnapping.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sûreté du Québec police officers found the couple from Moira, N.Y., in Magog, Que., said SQ spokesperson Claude Denis.

The five suspects were arrested around the same time.

"The disappearance is now being treated as a kidnapping," said Denis. "Our investigators continue to work in collaboration with the U.S. authorities to pursue the case."

The man and woman, both in their 70s, were unharmed, Denis said. They had been last seen Sunday evening.

While both the couple and the suspects were found in the Magog area, police would not confirm that they were together at the time of the arrests.

Two of the suspects are from Montreal, two are from Akwesasne and one is from Magog, Denis said.

Four of the suspects are expected to appear in court via video conference in Montreal this afternoon to face charges of kidnapping and forcible confinement.

The fifth suspect, a man, was released after being arrested. It is not clear if he will be charged.

The SQ was working with the FBI, RCMP, New York State Police, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and several municipal police forces to find the couple. The town of Moira is about 30 kilometres south of Akwesasne.