Upcoming English leaders' debate to feature questions from the public
Quebec Debate 2018 airs Sept. 17 and will be live streamed on CBC Montreal website
Quebec's first-ever televised provincial leaders' debate in English is just under a month away, and will feature questions from the public.
Those who want to ask a question of the four party leaders can send them to debate2018@cbc.ca.
Quebec Debate 2018 airs Sept. 17 and will be moderated by CBC's Debra Arbec and CTV's Mutsumi Takahashi, and hosted by Global's Jamie Orchard.
Television and radio coverage of the debate starts at 5 p.m., and it will also be live streamed on the CBC Montreal website.
Journalists from major English-language media outlets will fact-check the leaders' statements in real time during the event.
The leaders of all four parties with seats in the National Assembly will take part in the 90-minute debate.
They are:
- Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard.
- Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault.
- Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée.
- Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé.
A consortium of English-language media in Quebec — including CBC, CTV, Global, CJAD and the Montreal Gazette — made a formal request in April to the four parties with MNAs currently sitting in the National Assembly to hold the debate.
This will be the second English-language leaders' debate in Quebec history. The first was a radio-only matchup in 1985 between Liberal leader Robert Bourassa and PQ leader Pierre-Marc Johnson.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.