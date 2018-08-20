Quebec's first-ever televised provincial leaders' debate in English is just under a month away, and will feature questions from the public.

Those who want to ask a question of the four party leaders can send them to debate2018@cbc.ca.

Quebec Debate 2018 airs Sept. 17 and will be moderated by CBC's Debra Arbec and CTV's Mutsumi Takahashi, and hosted by Global's Jamie Orchard.

Television and radio coverage of the debate starts at 5 p.m., and it will also be live streamed on the CBC Montreal website.

Journalists from major English-language media outlets will fact-check the leaders' statements in real time during the event.

The leaders of all four parties with seats in the National Assembly will take part in the 90-minute debate.

They are:

Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée.

Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé.

A consortium of English-language media in Quebec — including CBC, CTV, Global, CJAD and the Montreal Gazette — made a formal request in April to the four parties with MNAs currently sitting in the National Assembly to hold the debate.

This will be the second English-language leaders' debate in Quebec history. The first was a radio-only matchup in 1985 between Liberal leader Robert Bourassa and PQ leader Pierre-Marc Johnson.