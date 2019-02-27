Quebec's anti-corruption unit searching 3 South Shore locations

Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC) is executing search warrants at three places on Montreal's South Shore this morning.

Two of the buildings are in Chambly — the city hall and the administrative centre, which are both cordoned off with orange, UPAC-branded tape.

Quebec's anti-corruption unit has roped off Chambly City Hall. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

No other details have been released so far.

Chambly is about 30 kilometres southeast of downtown Montreal.