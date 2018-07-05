New
Quebec's anti-corruption unit arrests 3 for alleged fraud tied to justice ministry
UPAC says the men accepted bribes in exchange for awarding IT contracts at Quebec's Ministry of Justice.
UPAC says men accepted bribes in exchange for awarding IT contracts at Quebec's Ministry of Justice
Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC) has arrested three men in connection with a case of alleged fraud involving the provincial justice ministry.
The men are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for awarding information technology contracts at the Quebec Ministry of Justice, UPAC said earlier today.
Two of the men are former employees of the ministry's IT department, while the third is an employee of an IT contractor.
The men, who appeared in court in Montreal Thursday, are facing charges of fraud and breach of trust.
UPAC said it received tips from citizens, which led to the arrests.
With files from CBC's Steve Rukavina