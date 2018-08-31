Quebec party leaders call on Ottawa to protect dairy farmers in NAFTA talks

The leaders of Quebec's four largest political parties are calling on the federal government to protect the province's dairy farmers as NAFTA negotiations continue in Washington, D.C.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée and Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé held a joint news conference this morning alongside representatives from the Quebec dairy farmers' union, known by its French acronym, UPA.

François Legault, the leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec, couldn't make it because he is campaigning in the Saguenay region, but says he supports the declaration as well.

Legault instead had a conference call early Friday with UPA's president, Marcel Groleau.

PQ leader ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/JFLisee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JFLisee</a>⁩ disappointed CAQ leader ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/francoislegault?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@francoislegault</a>⁩ is not at the meeting this morning. Says he should have made a better effort to be here to show a strong, united front. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAFTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAFTA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qc2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qc2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/ofezSslsWN">pic.twitter.com/ofezSslsWN</a> —@TurnbullJay

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Canada won't get a new NAFTA deal unless it backs down on supply management.

The U.S. needs to export milk to deal with its chronic oversupply problem — one that Canada avoids with its strict production quotas. The dairy sector was said to be one of the last unresolved items as NAFTA talks continued into Thursday night.

Campaign buses for the Liberals and Parti Québécois arrived in Longueuil Friday for a meeting with UPA. (Romain Schué)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government will protect supply management.

But the Quebec political leaders say they want to make sure Canadian negotiators don't concede anything.

There could be political consequences if the federal government does, they say.