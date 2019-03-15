Up close and personal with Canadian rock couple Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida, Canada's couple of rock 'n' roll, have never been short in the area of creativity and music.

Maida had led the multi-platinum selling rockers Our Lady Peace as lead-singer since they formed in Toronto in the early 90s.

Kreviazuk, Juno award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician, burst onto the music scene out of Winnipeg in the mid-90s with a distinct voice and piano-playing style.

One of her shining moments was her hit-single cover of the John Denver penned Leaving On A Jet Plane off the soundtrack to the 1998 sci-fi movie Armageddon.

Ironically, Our Lady Peace were featured on the soundtrack as well.

Kreviazuk's recent collaborations with hip-hop stars such as Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Jay Soul only added diversity to her already eclectic musical portfolio.

Ironically this rock 'n' roll couple, who also parent two teens and a tween had never recorded an album together until now.

They decided to make a feature film not only about the making of this long-awaited record together, but to also film their time in marriage coaching sessions to repair their somewhat strained marriage that at times gets overtaken by both their career commitments and getting their three boys off to the basketball practice in between.

The result is I'm Going To Break Your Heart, the film and accompanying soundtrack that pulls no punches into their personal, and at times painful, relationship that through musical salvation allows love and melody to win in the end.

During a visit to Montreal, Kreviazuk and Maida stopped by CBC Radio Noon. Here are some excerpts of their conversation with guest host Duke Eatmon.

You guys put yourself through the ringer for this film. You took your relationship … coaching and put it on the big screen to share with all your fans. Why?

Raine Maida: Well really, the idea was to film the process of making the album and we just had a tough time doing it at home. We wrote a song six years ago called I Love It When You Make Me Beg late one night in our home studio and felt like, 'Wow this is real, this is serious, we need to pursue this.' … Five years later, nothing — not another song. We decided to get away as far from L.A. as possible. There's this great little [French] island called Saint Pierre (south of Newfoundland). We booked flights and hotels and booked a crew to film it. And then at the end of the day when we got all the footage, if you were to edit out all the personal stuff, there'd be no context for the songs. So we kind of had to do it. You can't have one without the other.

The title of the film and album is I'm Going To Break Your Heart. Where did that title come from? Did one of you ever tell the other that?

Chantal Kreviazuk: Well I think it's two-fold. One thing that happens in (marriage) coaching with the guy that we work with is he talks about how, in a relationship, you're kind of actually having little heartbreaks every day all day.

Raine Maida: That's not where the title came from.

Chantal Kreviazuk: Well to me it is … The song (the title track) has to do with if one of us, with all the stuff we go through, has to leave the planet first, it's going to break the heart of the other one.

The album is credited to Moon Vs. Sun (an alter-ego used for this project). Who's the moon and who's is the sun?

Chantal Kreviazuk: Depends on the day.

Raine Maida: It happened on the songwriting side as well. It might get easier as we do it more. You see that in the film. The process of us trying to battle for ideas as in, who wins? And it's not about winning but just about who feels strongest about an idea. Does it make it to the final cut of the song? You see that happen in the film.

In the film you have a debate about where a song should go as you're both developing it but it seems like the music sort of brings about peace for you guys?

Raine Maida: Yeah, music is a great healer. It really is. I think what the music has the ability to do is to get you outside of yourself...

Chantal Kreviazuk: ...to shut us up!

Raine Maida: Yeah, music is not analytical. Music is just from your heart. It's from that creative side of your brain so there is no thinking. That's the best place to escape to.

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida will be in Montreal for a concert at the Corona Theatre on Sat. May 11, 2019. The two will return for another performance in the fall, with a date yet to be announced.