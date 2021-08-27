Unvaccinated nurse tests positive for COVID-19 at Lakeshore General Hospital

An unvaccinated nurse working in the emergency room at Montreal's Lakeshore General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health agency has confirmed.

A patient who came into contact with the nurse has developed symptoms of COVID-19, Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, told CBC in a statement Thursday evening.

"We are currently investigating whether there is an epidemiological link between these two cases," she said.

The nurse complied with the required three weekly tests for the disease, said Bergeron-Gamache.

"She was removed from her unit as soon as the result of her test was known," she said.

The nurse wore her masks at all times, she said.

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest de l'Île-de-Montréal continues to "strongly encourage" health-care workers to be vaccinated and to continue to respect infection prevention and control standards, Bergeron-Gamache said.