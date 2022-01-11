Unvaccinated Quebecers will have to pay a health tax, Legault says

Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday the province would be imposing a health tax on Quebecers who refuse to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

"We're looking for a health contribution for adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons," Legault said at a news conference, in which he also announced an interim public health director to replace Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Arruda handed in his resignation letter Monday evening, pointing to public criticism of recent health measures. Quebec imposed an overnight curfew before New Year's Eve, the second time it has done so over the course of the pandemic.

Legault did not say when the tax would take effect or how much it would cost, but he did say he wanted it to be significant enough to act as incentive to get vaccinated — more than 50 or 100 dollars, he added. Legault said details would be revealed "in the coming weeks."

"I know the situation is tough but we can get through this together. We need to focus efforts on two things: getting the first, second and third doses of vaccine and reducing our contacts, especially with older people," Legault said.