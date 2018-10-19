Université Laval trying to save semester by putting all classes online

Université Laval in Quebec City hopes the majority of its 45,000 students will be able to finish their semester once the university transfers its courses online.

Faculty members were called in to work this week to try to find ways to develop online courses in every department.

The university suspended its classes on campus on March 13, when the Quebec government announced it was closing schools across the province in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The university will be able to confirm how many courses will be given online and how many will have to be cancelled by next week.

Rector Sylvie D'Amours said 73 per cent of the university's academic programs need to be digitized.

"Up until now, I've been informed there are very few courses that won't be transferred online," said D'Amours.

Faculty members have had to be "very creative" to find ways to accommodate the university's "unprecedented" request, D'Amours said.

"In just two weeks, this semester could be saved."

"We have never gone through anything like this, and I feel that the quality and professionalism of all of our staff will help us go through this situation."

If all goes well, most classes will resume, online only, on March 30.

Internships for student nurses will also be maintained, said D'Amours, which will allow graduates to quickly jump in to help the province's health care system as it continues to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

The faculty of medicine had to postpone its end-of-year exams, however, because students weren't allowed to manipulate the equipment needed to pass the tests.

D'Amours wasn't able to confirm yet whether medical students would be able to take the exams later this spring.

Residences remain open

Université Laval's student residences will remain open, unless public health officials order the university to shut them down.

D'Amours said many students have gone home, leaving an occupancy rate of around 50 per cent. That leaves more space in common areas to respect social-distancing directives, she said.

"Security rounds are being done to make sure that people are not gathering."

Concordia University in Montreal is giving its students until Sunday to move out of its residences.

Bishop's University in Lennoxville is honouring the leases students signed until the end of the school year, even though classes were cancelled on March 14.

However, most of the students have already decided to return home, according to spokesperson Olivier Bouffard.

Students at Bishop's University have been informed they will not have to return to the campus to finish the year. Professors are finalizing their course plans online. (Radio-Canada)

Professors at Bishop's are currently "working on building alternative solutions" to finish the semester and will be communicating those plans to students by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, 300 of Laval's 400 students who were studying abroad have returned to Quebec or are on their way.

Those who chose to stay outside the country confirmed they are covered by insurance, and they are safe, said D'Amours.