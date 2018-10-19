Université Laval investigating reports of date rape drug being given to students

Université Laval in Quebec City is investigating at least nine possible cases of medical students being given the date-rape drug GHB against their knowledge and consent.

The first possible GHB intoxication was reported at the beginning of the semester, during initiation activities.

Eight more were reported anonymously throughout September and October during similar student parties and celebrations, according to the university.

"We want to get to the bottom of this," said university spokesperson Andrée-Anne Stewart. "We want to gather evidence, facts, witness accounts, so it's important that students who have information share it with us."

Some of the cases were reported by students who believe they were given the drug, and others by students who said they saw it being given to someone.

In one case, a female student was hospitalized after participating in a party for medical students, according to a report by local newspaper Le Journal de Québec.

She had no memory of what happened during the night, the newspaper reported.

Quebec City police say they haven't received any reports or complaints about GHB at the university.

It's unclear if any sexual assaults were related to the potential intoxications.

Just last week, the university announced its new policy to counter sexual violence, after a 2016 incident involving a student breaking into the rooms of several women on campus sparked a widespread discussion on rape culture.

Université Laval student Vicky Boutin said it worries her to hear some of her peers may have been drugged. (Radio-Canada)

"It's worrying. I can't believe those people could have been drugged," said Vicky Boutin, a Université Laval student, reacting to the investigation.

Boutin said she'd like to see the school do more to prevent that from happening. She said hadn't seen any awareness campaigns by the university.

