Université de Sherbrooke employees to get $50 off monthly bus pass if they leave cars at home

Employees at the Université de Sherbrooke are getting some incentive from the city's public transit agency to drive less, and take public transit more.

Starting Jan. 1, people who work at the university's Sherbrooke campus can get $50 off a bus pass if they leave their car at home.

Under the deal, Sherbrooke employees will pay $16 for the pass, instead of the usual $66.

Last fall, the university said its parking lots were overflowing with more vehicles than ever before.

The new program is an attempt to solve that problem, and the university is expecting a decrease of at least 120 vehicles.

Louis-André Neault is the director of marketing, quality services at the Société de transports de Sherbrooke. (Radio-Canada)

One university staff member told Radio-Canada they're looking forward to the program, while another said that for people who live far, using public transit could be challenging.

Of the 5,500 parking spaces, 3,500 are being used by students, and the rest by employees.

Even if they have a public transit pass, many students take their car to work to avoid inconvenient bus schedules.

"We hope university staff will participate in the program," said Louis-André Neault, director of marketing, quality services at the Société de transports de Sherbrooke.

The university's Longueuil campus will offer the same program starting Feb. 1.

Based on a report by Radio-Canada