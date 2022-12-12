Citing drop in player numbers, safety concerns, Sherbrooke university ends rugby program

After 25 years, the Vert et Or are no more. Université de Sherbrooke says the move was made because of declining participation and safety concerns.

The university's director of sports excellence says it was a difficult decision and not one he took lightly.

"But when you look at the numbers, it's hard to get to a different decision than to stop the program," said Simon Croteau.

Croteau said not only were there not enough players for the men's and women's programs, but many of the players they had were too inexperienced.

Croteau says a game in Ottawa against Carleton was suspended partway through because too many players got injured. The Vert et Or forfeited two other matches because there weren't enough healthy players to field a team.

The university sent a letter to coaches explaining the rugby programs were being cancelled out of concerns about safety.

The danger in low numbers

The school says there just aren't enough players to safely field competitive teams and not enough new players coming into the program.

Croteau says when a team is so low on players, it might lead people to play through pain to avoid forfeiting the game.

Women's coach Andi Smith was speechless when she learned the news.

Some of the Vert et Or players are considering switching universities to continue playing rugby. (Émilie Phaneuf)

"Honestly, on the spot I had a hard time finding arguments because I just didn't really understand where this was coming from," she said.

Smith admits the 2021 season was difficult in terms of recruitment but says it was getting better. She says the women's team had 28 players on the roster and she was looking forward to an even better 2023 season.

"Only five (players) were graduating or transferring into a master's degree at another school. So as of next year, without any recruitment, we have 22 players and I already have a list of about 25 people who would be interested in coming next year."

Smith says some of the new recruits have since told her they will enrol in another university.

Smith says she broke the news to current players in a virtual group chat

"They took it really hard. Most of them have been student athletes for almost their entire lives," Smith said.

"Each game and each year is calculated to a T because they are so precious and then, from one day to the next, you're just told that you're not a student athlete anymore and you're done."

There is a petition to try to save the programs, and university officials will meet with the teams Wednesday, but Croteau says, for now, there's no going back.

Claudia Mooney isn't sure yet what she's going to do. The Lennoxville, Que.,native spent the last four years playing for the Vert et Or and was looking forward to a solid final season to cap off her collegiate career.

Sherbrooke Vert et Or women's rugby coach Andi Smith says next year's roster was looking strong and she is disappointed the university cut the program. (Submitted by Andi Smith)

"I've already started contacting other schools to see if they'll credit my years that I've competed at Sherbrooke. I don't really want to go to Montreal or elsewhere because I'm from here. My family is here. I coach here. My whole life is in Sherbrooke," said the education student.

Mooney says her university rugby career might be over and she's disappointed with the university.

"They just quit on us and they're not helping us and that is heartbreaking."