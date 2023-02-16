Université Laval professors to go on strike next week

Around 1,300 professors at Université Laval will go on strike from Feb. 20 until March 3. over what the professor's union, le Syndicat des professeurs et professeures de l'Université Laval (SPUL), says are issues concerning workload, salary increases, academic freedom and the protection of vulnerable employees.

Despite negotiating since Sept.1, the union has not reached an agreement with the university.

"We have made some progress, but we are still shy of an agreement," said SPUL president Louis-Philippe Lampron.

As a result, all teaching and learning activities offered by professors belonging to the union will be suspended, whether held in-person or remotely. However, activities offered by other staff members like lecturers and assistant professors will continue as usual.

While supporting the professors in their decision to strike, the union representing lecturers, le Syndicat des chargées et chargés de cours de l'Université Laval (SCCCUL), has asked its members to continue meeting their obligations but not to take on additional work to fill the gap left by absent professors.

During the strike, the library, sports pavilion, and student office will remain open.

According to the university, reading week, which runs from March 6 - 10, will go on as planned with no evaluations taking place.

The university says extending the semester is a last resort, but graduation could be delayed if the strikes last longer than two weeks.

The professor's union will be holding a meeting on March 2 to take stock of progress in negotiations.

"We want to be able to find a solution as soon as possible, but if the divide remains, there is the option of an indefinite general strike," said Lampron.

On Jan. 20, members of the professor's union voted 96 per cent in favour of the strike.

"These are recurring, persistent problems that we are tackling," said Lampron. "The mobilization of the members clearly demonstrates the importance of the negotiation."

The last time the union went on strike was in 2008.