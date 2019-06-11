Danish company plans expansion amid boom in Montreal's video game sector

Unity Technologies, a Danish company with 27 studios and some 2,000 employees worldwide, wants Montreal to be home to its second largest office.

The company announced Monday plans to triple its workforce at its Pointe-Saint-Charles studio, which will grow from 200 to 650 employees in the next three years. Currently, the company is advertising 74 available jobs in Montreal.

On its website, Unity Technologies describes the Montreal office as "a relaxed and super friendly lot — almost like a family without the hassle!"

Since moving to Montreal in 2011, the company has doubled its workforce every year.

Though 50 per cent of the company's games are for mobile devices, it makes games for nearly all modern platforms and produces computer graphic content for movies.

"Unity is evolving. It wants to invest in Montreal because there is a lot of talent here," said the Montreal studio's director, André Gauthier.

The city, he said, is also a low-cost place to operate.

"We are going to look for jobs not only in video game technologies, but also in the field of artificial intelligence, in the cloud domain, therefore, network infrastructures," Gauthier he said.

Mélanie Joly, the federal tourism minister, attended the announcement Monday.

"There was a vision and, little by little, governments have supported this vision here and there, we see the results," she said

Mitch Garber, president of Invest in Canada, said there is "a fierce competition for foreign investment in Canada" and "there are many cities or countries that would like to have Unity's office as the second largest Unity office in the world."

Quebec Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon said the announcement is proof of "the attraction of Montreal as an international centre."