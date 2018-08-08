United Nations requests Ottawa stop deportation of Saudi man

Hours before he was set to be deported Wednesday morning, the United Nations stepped in and asked the Canadian government not to expel a Saudi Arabian man to his home country.

Omar has been held in a Laval, Que., detention facility pending his deportation, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning. He has been detained since July 26.

CBC News is withholding Omar's real name due to his concern for the safety of family members still in Saudi Arabia.

One of his lawyers, Anne Castagner, has confirmed that Omar was not on the 7:30 a.m. ET flight set to leave Canada, but that he may now be in hospital.

A Federal Court judge denied a stay of removal Tuesday afternoon on the grounds that Omar had withdrawn an asylum request in Canada last year.

Omar told CBC that he applied for asylum the first time due to concerns for his safety in Saudi Arabia, but had to return abruptly when his wife was arrested and detained for three days.

​He then came back to Canada with his wife and two young sons, who were able to file asylum claims and therefore have not been at risk of deportation.

UN last recourse for lawyers

The UN high commissioner for human rights wants the removal slated for Wednesday morning stopped.

In a letter sent to Omar's lawyers, the UN says it has asked the federal government not to send him back to Saudi Arabia until it has examined his case.

"It's the last hope," Stéphanie Valois, another one of his lawyers, said after sending the request for the UN to intervene on his behalf.

"The UN has no binding power over Canada, of course, but they do ask Canada to respect their decisions," Valois said in an interview with CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Wednesday morning.

"And in the last years, we've seen that Canada has respected the requests from the UN."

Omar and his family flew to Chicago before crossing into Canada at Roxham Road in the spring.

The family filed asylum claims, but Omar's was rejected outright because he had withdrawn his previous claim to go and get his wife and children in Saudi Arabia before returning to Canada with them.

In his decision filed Tuesday, upholding the deportation order, Federal Court Judge Roger Lafrenière said Canadian law states refugee claimants are not allowed to file another claim once they withdraw.

Lafrenière said Omar didn't provide any documentation to back up his claim that he would be in danger should he return to Saudi Arabia.