7-day strike begins as Quebec public sector workers walk off the job

More than 420,000 public sector workers began a seven-day strike on Friday.

The workers are members of unions affiliated with the common front, or Front commun, in French, a coalition of unions angling for a new collective agreement with the government.

The common front workers, who work across the public sector, including in healthcare and education, joined teachers from the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) who have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

The FAE strike has closed French schools across the province. The common front strike shuttered every other public school. It is expected to last until Dec. 14 at midnight.

Earlier this week, leaders of the common front rejected the government's latest contract offer, which included a 12.7 per cent pay raise over five years.

Éric Gingras, the president of the CSQ, says he knows the school strikes aren't easy for parents, but he's asking them to stand by members of the coaliton of public sector unions as they continue to negotiate a deal with the provincial government.

Accepting that offer would be a step back for public servants, Magali Picard, the president of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec said on Thursday.

The unions say they want a pay raise, but also better working conditions.

Premier François Legault has repeatedly said the government is willing to pay public sector workers more, but in exchange for flexibility from the unions.

The FAE also rejected an offer from the government this week and proposed a counter-offer. Negotiations between the parties are continuing.