Are you a millionaire? Loto-Québec seeks 4 unclaimed ticket holders

Have you double checked all your lottery tickets?

Loto-Québec says four winning tickets — each worth $1 million — have yet to be claimed.

The tickets were purchased in Montreal, Terrebonne, Longueuil and the Brome-Missisquoi area, the agency announced Tuesday.

The latest unclaimed million-dollar ticket was sold on March 20 in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

The oldest, a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Brome-Missisquoi, dates back to Sept. 12.

Winners have 12 months to claim their winnings and the clock is ticking not just on the four potential millionaires, but also a handful of others who have prizes in the $100,000 to $500,000 range waiting to be claimed.

For a complete list of where winning tickets were sold and what those winning numbers are, the agency recommends checking out the "lotteries" section of its website.

Loto-Québec makes announcements like this when prizes have not been claimed for several weeks, issuing press releases and social media messages.

Loto-Québec says unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

Between Jan. 1 and May 7, 2019, Loto-Québec has paid out 32 prizes worth $1 million or more, turning 34 people into millionaires.