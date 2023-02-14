'Everything to make them smile:' Montreal Canadiens host Ukrainian peewee team

The Montreal Canadiens gave the Ukraine Selects peewee team a chance to momentarily forget about the horrors of the Russian invasion on Tuesday.

The Ukraine Selects defeated Team Romania Wolves 2-0 on Monday to extend their three-week stay in Quebec City and move on in the tournament.

Shortly after, the players got word that they would be travelling to Montreal and be special guests at the Habs' game against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

Ukrainian players and coaches were also able to spend Tuesday morning watching the Canadiens practise.

Following morning skate, Montreal coach Martin St. Louis told reporters that his father "missed the Canadiens game to go see the Ukraine Selects" for their 3-1 win over the Boston Junior Bruins last Saturday.

St. Louis also had the opportunity to chat with the Ukraine Selects coaches who shared their experience and progress in the tournament.

"We can't imagine what they're going through as a country at the moment," said St. Louis. "And for the kids to take the time to have normal kid experiences in a sport, there's no better place for this than the Quebec peewee tournament."

"I know they're being welcomed by not only Quebec City, but by all hockey fans in Quebec. It's a great human gesture that we're able to do for them. I'm really glad to have met them today and to give them a moment where they can forget about the difficult circumstances that they've lived through in their country."

'Maybe help them think about something else'

The Ukrainian Selects were able to meet Canadiens players and St. Louis following practice to take photos and grab autographs. They were also presented with their own Canadiens jerseys.

"We're able to sleep without worry and over there you don't know if a bomb will fall close by so it's tough to walk in their shoes," said Habs forward Alex Belzile. "We were happy to see them. The guys waved at them, threw them a few pucks, everything to make them smile. Plus, they're kids so I think it's good for them to clear their heads and put smiles on their faces."

L'équipe ukrainienne du Tournoi de hockey pee-wee de Québec assiste à l'entraînement matinal! 🇺🇦

Team Ukraine Select from the @tournoipeewee is watching the morning skate!

"I always ask myself if that will really make a difference for them and I think that the answer is yes," added defenceman Mike Matheson.

"If you can just take two, three minutes of their lives and maybe help them to think about something else, I hope that can be something that helps them. Just to talk to them."

Ukraine will resume its path to the Class AA championship on Friday at 8 a.m. ET against Vermont Flames Academy.