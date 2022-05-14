Ukrainian man unable to return home offered job on Quebec farm while he waits for war's end
Yaroslav Zahoruyko was in Austria when war broke out and has been unable to return
Yaroslav Zahoruyko only arrived in Canada a few weeks ago, and he is already starting his first job at Quinn Farm, located just west of Montreal, this weekend.
"He feels good. He feels strong. He worked at a farm in Ukraine, so it's nothing new for him. He's ready to work," said Roman Selvester, translating for his father-in-law.
Zahoruyko is still adapting to his new, unexpected life in Canada and is trying to learn English which, Selvester said, is a bit easier for him to learn than French.
Selvester and his wife were already living in Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, Que., about five minutes from the farm, so they were happy to welcome Zahoruyko into his home after he became stuck in Austria, where he was visiting one of his daughters.
Zahoruyko, 58, had left Ukraine one week before the war began and hasn't been able to return since.
But, he said he feels comfortable in the Montreal area, which he has visited a couple of times before.
"You know, over there, it's a war. You have bombs everyday," said Selvester. "Right now, it's very hard."
Along with learning English, Zahoruko has been helping out around the house, and with his grandchildren, Selvester said.
Co-owner Stephanie Quinn said there is enough work for him for as long as he needs. The invasion of Ukraine reminds her all too much of what happened to her grandmother when she was a child in England during the Second World War.
"People took her in and her house was flattened and bombed," said Quinn.
"So it really hits home when we hear all that's happening in these cities. We really just want to be able to help them and keep them safe. It is how we are giving back for what people gave to my family then."
T-Shirts are also on sale at their store with all profits going to humanitarian aid efforts.
Quinn said they've hired two more Ukrainians to work in their bakery, and that they will soon be hosting a family as well.
Phil Quinn, co-owner of the farm, said, "its the very least we can do is have folks here and keep them safe."
Zahoruyko and his family are happy for the opportunity he's being given, and he said he will make the most of his time here in Canada.
But his heart still wants to return home after the war.
"Glory to Ukraine. I hope they're going to win. I hope everything is going to end soon," he said.
with files from Kwabena Oduro
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?