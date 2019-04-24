Skip to Main Content
Ugo Giguère - The Canadian Press

Ugo Giguère

The Canadian Press

Ugo Giguère is a reporter with The Canadian Press.

    Dangerous 'purple heroin' has made its way to Montreal, police document says

    Montreal police are worried that a dangerous drug known as "purple heroin'' has made its way into the city.
